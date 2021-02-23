Home
Crater Foundation down $125k after cancelling fundraising events due to COVID-19

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — The Crater Foundation was founded in 1991 to help Crater High School grads with scholarships.

This year, with it’s biggest fundraising events canceled because of COVID-19, the foundation says it’s down $125,000.

The foundation’s President and co-founder, Harvey Ton, says it donates around $315,000 to graduates every year.

The money doesn’t just support graduating seniors, it also gets distributed to Crater graduates in college or trade schools.

“My heart is in School District 6 and Crater High School, so anything we can do to help students in our school district I’m all for it,” said Tonn.

Tonn says the Crater Foundation has gifted over $5,000,000 to Crater graduates since it was founded.

