Crater Foundation down $125k after cancelling fundraising events due to COVID-19

This year, with it’s biggest fundraising events canceled because of COVID-19, the foundation says it’s down $125,000.
The foundation’s President and co-founder, Harvey Ton, says it donates around $315,000 to graduates every year.
The money doesn’t just support graduating seniors, it also gets distributed to Crater graduates in college or trade schools.
“My heart is in School District 6 and Crater High School, so anything we can do to help students in our school district I’m all for it,” said Tonn.
Tonn says the Crater Foundation has gifted over $5,000,000 to Crater graduates since it was founded.
