Deadly officer involved shooting on Amtrak train

MEDFORD, Ore. – Mount Shasta Police Department reported an officer involved shooting, on an Amtrak train, on Monday (12/25/2023).

Mount Shasta Police Department says the shooting happened on a train at the intersection of West Lake Street and Pine Street at 12:30 a.m. on Christmas morning.

The California Attorney General’s office is investigating the shooting, as is California law.

The incident resulted in the injury of one person and the death of another.

Amtrak says that they are working with authorities on the investigation.

Once the investigation is complete, the California Department of Justice will independently review the incident.

