Dept. of Human Services building in GP closed due to COVID-19 outbreak

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Department of Human Services building in Grants Pass is closed until Monday due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The state agency confirmed there are nine positive COVID-19 cases within their office. The first case was reported on July 27.

The agency is taking the weekend to fully sanitize the office at NW Hawthorne Avenue. Until then people can visit the office in Medford off Biddle Road.

The agency told NBC5 News it’s encouraging employees to telecommute if possible. They will have about 65 employees working in the building going forward, rather than 265.

DHS said its working with public health to contact trace any families who were exposed.

