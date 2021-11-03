Direct flights now available from Medford to Reno-Tahoe

MEDFORD, Ore. —Non-stop flights to Reno-North Tahoe, are officially in the air. The first aha! The flight landed at the Medford airport Tuesday afternoon. It was met with a water arch and celebration.

The company is Express Jet Airlines’ new leisure brand. aha stands for, air hotel adventure.

“It’s just another opportunity another adventure for people to get away and another opportunity for southern Oregon to showcase itself and bring people from other areas around us here to enjoy everything we have,” said Airport Director, Jerry Brienza.

Flights operate each Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday from Medford.

To get your ticket, visit flyaha.com