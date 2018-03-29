Driver rams into fence of Phoenix home

Phoenix, Ore. — A Phoenix home is missing part of its fence after a driver crashed into it around 7:30 Thursday morning.
Phoenix Police Chief Derek Bowker says a man was driving east on 4th Street when he missed a curve in the road.
Police say the driver rammed into the fence and rolled one and a half times in the yard.
One neighbor says he didn’t see the accident, but with his own children playing in his yard, he’s often concerned about drivers going too fast down 4th street.
“Most of the cars go very fast in this area. It’s like 25, and they come at like… 40, 45,” Ramiro Padilla said.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Neither he nor the home owners were hurt.