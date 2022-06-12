D&S Harley returns to Phoenix

PHOENIX, Ore. – D&S Harley rose from the ashes on June 11th to celebrate its grand reopening just 20-months after its old facility burned down in the Almeda Fire.

The event welcoming the dealership back to Phoenix featured live music by Doves and Vultures and even a parade of Harleys.

People also had the chance to take part in Harley demo rides and building tours. Organizers say there were at least 300-bikes and riders at the event to celebrate their grand reopening.

“It’s amazing it’s amazing not only to be back home but to see all these bikes and all these people it’s just amazing. It was great to see all those bikes pull in it just welcomed us home and made us feel like we were back home,” said Kim O’Toole, Owner of D&S Harley.

D&S reopened its doors a couple of weeks before its big event. O’Toole says her family is thankful for the support from both the Harley community and the local community at large.