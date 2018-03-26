Dunsmuir Yaks on The Five burglarized again, searching for suspect

Dunsmuir, Cal.– Yaks on The Five restaurant was burglarized over the weekend, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.
This is the second time the restaurant was broken into in less than a week.
According to a Facebook post by restaurant staff, three suspects broke into the restaurant early on Saturday March 24. The suspects smashed the front door and made off with the restaurant’s safe.
Restaurant staff reported that has an alarm system, but the burglars were in and out before law enforcement was able to get there.
The Yaks restaurant burglary happened shortly after a Grocery Outlet, also off of I-5, was burglarized in Yreka. Yreka Police are currently investigating that break-in.
Yaks was able to capture a facial picture of one of the suspects, as well as pictures of the vehicle. Restaurant staff are asking the community to help them try to identify the person in the pictures below:
If you recognize this person or have any information about the burglary, you are asked to call Deputy Towers with the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office at 530-235-2320 and reference case #3180051.
This burglary comes just days after another break in. According to restaurant staff, a woman broke into the restaurant early morning on March 19 and stole money from the restaurant, along with a MacBook laptop and sentimental wedding and family photos.