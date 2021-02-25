Eagle Point man reveals more about deadly officer involved shooting

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — It started with a phone call.
“Another call from my daughter’s phone and she just said dad I need you here right away,” Cowdrey.
That’s the message Patrick Cowdrey says he received Tuesday night, after an argument between his daughter and her boyfriend, 39-year-old Dale Arthur Amstutz-Dunn.
Cowdrey says his daughter kept the call alive in her pocket so he could hear.
When things began to get out of hand, he called the police.
“I could hear the conversation and I could see well it’s probably a good time to call 911,” says Cowdrey.
Cowdrey says his daughter tells him, as things escalated Amstutuz-Dunn started waving a gun around.
Cowdrey lives right next store and ran over.
“I got over to her front door there was a broken window right away I knew we had a situation,” says Cowdrey.
When he arrived he says Amstutz-Dunn and his friend were already racing out the door, headed for the friend’s SUV.
The two did not make it far, a deputy stopped them not far away, then Cowdrey heard the shots.
“Bang bang bang bang bang there was probably 1 shot possibly 2 and then 6 in rapid succession so we could pretty much tell what’s was going on,” says Cowdrey.
Amstutz-Dunn did not survive.
“My daughter was really shaken up, as you can imagine,” says Cowdrey.
Oregon State Police are taking over the investigation.
Cowdrey says he was unaware of his daughter’s boyfriend’s criminal history.
