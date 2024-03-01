EmpowHER Health Collaborative is open in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – A new holistic health and wellness clinic is open in Jacksonville. EmpowHER Health Collaborative, an all women-owned business, enjoyed its grand opening on March 1st. The multi-faceted clinic works with different specialists to offer a variety of services, such as medical weight loss, behavioral therapy, and aesthetic services. Co-owners Autumn Mercer and Brianne Merriman say they strive to raise up other women in the community and make healthcare more holistic and affordable. They say they aim to disprove the stigma that women-owned businesses often face, and plan to treat traditionally underserved communities. While most healthcare services tend to only address one issue in isolation, the owners say it’s important for overall wellness to understand how interconnected one’s mental, physical, spiritual and emotional health are. EmpowHER Health Collaborative is open Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

