Hidden Valley HS wrestlers have historic wins at state championships

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Hidden Valley High School wrestlers stood out at the state championships with some historic wins.

A big congratulations to Megan Peterson. She’s making history as the first female to win a state title for Hidden Valley and the third in the school’s history. That hasn’t been done since 1987 by Dan Vidlak.

Also, a job well done to Zach Humphrey for clinching 3rd place overall at the state championship and to Kaydence Johnson for securing 4th place becoming only the third female wrestler from Hidden Valley to make it to the podium.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.