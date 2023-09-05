Ethan DeVore wins second consecutive Men’s SOGC Title

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Southern Oregon Golf Championships wrapped up Monday at the Rogue Valley Country Club with the tournament’s championship rounds playing out.

Headlining the day was the 36-hole match in the Men’s division between Dan Engle and 2022 winner Ethan DeVore.

The Eagle Point High School and Oregon Tech alum DeVore went into the final nine up five holes, but opponent Dan Engle fought back, winning back-to-back holes to cut the deficit to three.

It wasn’t enough in the end though with DeVore sinking a long birdie putt to clinch his second consecutive title.

“I’ve seen a lot of putts on this green, I know that it breaks a little more than you think, and I was just like just put it out there,” DeVore said. “I’ve been struggling with the speed all afternoon and I was just like get it to the hole. And once it got halfway, I’m like man this has a good chance, and when it went in it was just a relief.”

DeVore said he will definitely be back at the Rogue Valley Country Club next year to go for his three-peat.

His dad Dan said after the win how proud he is of his son for more than just his play on the course but also the connections his son has been able to make with the community.

“I think almost my proudest moment is when Ethan comes to this tournament and he has come to love and get a pretty big fanbase here,” Ethan’s dad Dan DeVore said. “He loves this tournament, he loves these people, and these people kind of support him and carry him around, and as a father, that makes you real proud.”

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.