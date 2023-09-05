Grants Pass Downs successful first Fall race

MEDFORD, Ore. – Yesterday the Grants Pass Downs Fall horse races kicked off and they say it was a success.

Staff say they haven’t had horse races on Labor Day weekend before but were pleasantly surprised by the turnout.

They tell us that 2,300 people attended the races and that the betting handle was over $34,000 for Sunday alone.

The races continued this afternoon, with all invited to come out and watch the action.

Communication director, Tag Wotherspoon said, “we always try to explain to people who haven’t been to the races before, don’t over analyze things just kind of start off easy, as far as making a win bet or place bet or show bet. And we’ve got a great team out here and everybody is available and accessible to help people out.”

To celebrate Labor Day, the Grants Pass Downs let everyone with a job to enter for free.

The races will continue every Sunday and Monday, until October 9th.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.