Expo delaying events due to covid

MEDFORD. Ore — Jackson county’s covid situation is forcing the expo to delay a couple of big events next month.
Over 70-thousand southern Oregonians showed up at last month’s county fair – breaking records.
But the expo says with the delta variant creating record case counts and hospitals already overwhelmed, the fair board and staff have decided to step back and be a part of the solution.
“We have offered to stand if FEMA calls on us, or the state calls us,” said Helen Funk, Director of the Jackson County Expo. “And wants us to be setting up as a field hospital. We would be available for that.”
Events scheduled within the next 35 days, like the Central Point wild rogue pro rodeo and the southern Oregon Brewfest Are going to be postponed.
New dates for both events will be released as soon as they are secured.