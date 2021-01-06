Family and friends remember Medford WW2 Veteran

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local World War Two Veteran passed away on New Years Day. His story became known when the U.S. Marine Corps petitioned a promotion for him 75-years after he served.
Corporal Delbert Littrell survived 5 campaigns, including the monumental Iwo Jima battle when he was just 21 years old.
Now, friends and family are remembering the local hero.
The Marine passed away on New Years Day surrounded by his family
Littrell’s story continued, beyond his military years. Littrell spoke with NBC5 News in February 2020, just before U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley took to Congress asking his peers to promote the long time Private.
“It was the chaos of war that prevented him from being promoted at the time. And to be able to correct that for him while he was still with us was really an enormous honor on my part,” said Sen. Jeff Merkley.
Those efforts succeeded, Littrell died a Corporal. Now even Senator Merkley is remembering Corporal Dilbert Littrell.
“All of America is so appreciative of his service. And to the service that continues to be done by our men and women in uniform,” said Sen. Merkley.
His loved ones remembering him too. Navy Veteran Cliff L. Bundy and Littrell were buddies who met in Medford.
“When you met Delbert, he didn’t ask for your respect you just gave it to him. He was one of those kinds of men,” said Bundy.
Bundy said Littrell showed him the true meaning of the word, hero.
Corporal Littrell will be interred at the Eagle Point National Cemetery. The family hasn’t set a date due to COVID-19 restrictions.
