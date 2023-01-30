Fatal crash on East Main Street in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford Police Department responded to a fatal crash in the early morning hours of January 29th. The crash happened at the intersection of Crater Lake Avenue and East Main Street. MPD says the single-vehicle crash happened around 5 am.

Officers say when they arrived, they found the car had hit a tree head-on and was on fire. Police said a witness at the scene pulled the driver out of the car, and officers were able to get the passenger and their dog out.

Police said the driver, 23-year-old Christian Picon, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was transported to the hospital and is currently in critical condition.

“Be mindful of driving, don’t get yourself distracted with passengers, dogs, and phones there is a myriad of things that can be distracting while you are driving. And be careful of your speeds and where you’re at,” said Sgt. Ericka Doran with the Medford Police Department.

Investigators said the car was traveling south on Crater Lake Avenue when it failed to make the turn, the investigation is still ongoing.