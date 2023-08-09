FBI still seeking other victims of Southern Oregon kidnapping suspect

Zuberi has been in at least 10 states over the past several years. Police have linked Zuberi to four sexual assaults in at least four states. He lived in Vancouver, Washington starting in August 2022 and also spent time in Portland, Oregon before moving to Klamath Falls this past spring.

Police found a note at his home titled “operation take over.” The note appears to contain a small list of instructions including, “Make sure they don’t have a bunch of [people] in their life.”

“The note is one of the reasons why we believe that there could be more victims and one of the things that helps us understand what his intent is,” Shark said.

Shark said one of the challenges of investigating and prosecuting sex crimes is that the suspects “don’t always look like monsters.”

“A lot of them are the people next door and the people you’d never understand or believe would be capable of doing these things, which makes this case so shocking,” Shark said. “Nobody thinks their neighbor will have a cinderblock cell next door in a family neighborhood.”

She also said any additional victims are likely concerned about whether or not they will be believed, or if their cases will receive the same level of attention.

“They no longer need to be afraid. He is in custody, and we are ready to listen to support their truth and their experience and give light to it so that they can rewrite their own ending,” Shark said.