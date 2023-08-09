$1.58B Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in Florida

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. (CNN) – Millions of Americans hoped to become a billionaire off of the Mega Millions. But the Mega Millions lottery announced that one winning ticket for Tuesday’s jackpot was sold at a Publix in Neptune Beach, Florida.

The details behind the winning ticket have not been released yet.

The jackpot was worth an estimated $1.58 billion, the largest in the lottery’s history.

Whoever won could also decide to take the lump sum payment option, which is about $783 million before taxes.

Seven other tickets sold in six states for Tuesday’s drawings won millions of dollars.

In case you were wondering if you were a winner, here are the winning numbers from Tuesday’s drawing: 13, 19, 20, 32, 33, with a gold Mega Ball of 14.

