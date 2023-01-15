Fire at Lincoln Elementary School in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass Fire Rescue responded to an early morning fire at Lincoln Elementary School.

Firefighters said at around 1:30 am they found a fire on the outside of the building. During their assessment, they found the fire had made its way inside.

Crews said they were able to put it out before it spread too much of the inside of the building. The rest of the school was unaffected.

Firefighters said the preliminary investigation found that some propane heaters, that were stored in the area had ignited the wooden siding.