Fire may have been sparked by vehicle

WOLF CREEK, Ore — One lane of I-5 shutdown Friday evening due to a wildfire. Eight different agencies and two helicopters battled a fire at Wolf Creek.
Oregon Department of Forestry said the cause of this fire was likely a small piece of a catalytic converter that came off of a vehicle and landed in dry grass on the side of the interstate. The heat from the auto part, combined with dry grass, hot temperatures and wind caused the fire to spread up the hill on the northbound side of I-5 at mile post 70.
“At this point we have the fire completely lined. We are just putting out the hot spots in the area and continue to make progress,” Natalie Weber, Oregon Department of Forestry, said.
With the quick efforts, the fire only totaled four acres with two spot fires under a quarter acre.
Crews kept the left lane of the freeway closed while working on containment, but all lanes are now back open. No evacuations were necessary.
Firefighters will continue to monitor the fire overnight and into Saturday.
