Home
Fire relief center pop-up provides fire survivors with food, toiletries

Fire relief center pop-up provides fire survivors with food, toiletries

Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — A fire relief pop-up site helped wildfire survivors with supplies today in Medford. It was held at Living Waters Rogue Valley Church.

The event, held by Rogue Climate and Rogue Action Center, provided canned food, shampoos, conditioners, bottled water, and more to fire survivors still in need.

One of the organizers says a lot of the donations come from the Salvation Army and Habitat for Humanity.

“We closed at the end of August and we really recognized there was a huge need in the community still, so we’re trying to do these pop-up events at different locations where fire survivors are so we can try and meet that need in the community,” said one of the organizers, Elib Crist-Dwyer.

If you’re interested in learning about when the next pop-ups are, he says to follow the Rogue Climate and Rogue Action Center Instagram pages.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »