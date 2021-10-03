Annual art show brings 14 local artists together in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — Traditional art was put on display at the Medford First Christian Church’s 2021 Southern Oregon Artists’ Show and Sale.
Around 14 local artists brought paintings, jewelry, sculpting, pottery, and more.
Attendance to the event is free to the public.
Artist Angalee O’Connor says she’s been doing acrylic painting for the last 2 years. She says being able to display her work at the show is exciting.
“I really appreciate that it’s a fundraiser for the church, I know that that this church does a lot for the community and I really love that – so the opportunity to just throw some stuff out there and support that is really awesome to me,” she said.
The creativity continues tomorrow starting at noon and ends by 4 if you missed it today.
