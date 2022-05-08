First ever Overland training for The Oregon Army National Guard

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Oregon Army National Guard took part in some unique training exercises on May 7th near grants pass. For the first time in the state’s history the national guard will be participating in overland training focusing on their vehicle and teamwork skills in emergency scenarios. They operated their vehicles on 40-degree grades as well as using wenches and ratcheting techniques to remove vehicles from rough terrain.

“There’s not a lot of time we get to actually go out here in the beautiful southern Oregon wilderness and drive these trucks around and really test our abilities, so I’m pretty excited for it, and for a lot of these newer guys with us as well, it’ll be the first time they will be getting some actually offloading experience with these trucks,” said Jake Tomczak, Sgt. Oregon Army National Guard.

Sergeant Michael Tieman says this training exercise has been in the works for the last year and a half. He says today is a great example of the kind of unique training experiences The Oregon Army National Guard is involved in.