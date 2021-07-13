Florida woman run over by accused murderer in Coos County dies from injuries

NORTH BEND, Ore. — A man currently accused of killing 3 people in Coos County, then kidnapping a woman and forcing her to drive him across the country, will soon face a charge of a fourth death.
The Coos County District Attorney says on June 18th, 30-year-old Oen Nicholson critically injured 73-year-old Linda Oyster and killed her husband, after hitting them with a pickup truck at the Mill Casino in North Bend.
The DA says Linda Oyster ultimately died on July 9th from injuries sustained in the crash.
Nicholson is currently charged with murder in the first degree, attempted murder in the second degree, among other charges.
With a fourth death, the district attorney says it now plans on filing additional criminal charges against him.
