Football fans cheer on ducks during Rose Bowl

ASHLAND, Ore. — Crowds of sports fans showed up at bars across the region to cheer on the ducks in the Rose Bowl.

Sports bars across southern Oregon were a sea of green and yellow Wednesday with one Wisconsin fan in disguise. Fans at the RedZone Sports Bar N’ Grill in Ashland were smelling the roses.

For U of O’s 8th Rose Bowl appearance, football fans showed up in full force to cheer them on. That includes current students, alums and even non-duck fans who cheered for the state of Oregon.

Many say the half the fun of watching a game with other die-hard fans is the energy and atmosphere.

