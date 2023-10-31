Forest Glen Park’s new playground is open to the public

Posted by Lauren Pretto October 30, 2023

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.- Central Point’s Parks and Recreation reopened the park’s playground the morning of October 30th after it had been closed for a few months.

Forest Glen Park’s original playground was built in 1999 and Central Point’s Park Planner Dave Jacob said it had “lived past its prime”.

The new playground’s design was approved in 2021 after Central Point’s Parks and Recreation committee gathered feedback from Forest Glen Park neighbors, allowing them to choose from six different ideas.

The purchase and installation of the playground cost $169,492.

