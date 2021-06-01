Home
Fremont-Winema National Forest Service: New fire is burning 4 miles south of Beatty

BEATTY, Ore. — The Fremont-Winema National Forest Service says a new fire, dubbed the Yellow Jacket Fire, is burning on privately owned property 4 miles south of Beatty.

It says the fire was reported around 2 p.m. this afternoon.

It’s estimated to be approximately 15 – 20 acres at this time with no containment.

Resources on the fire include fire engines, crews, dozers, air tankers, and helicopters from federal and state agencies. Additional resources are being ordered.

The forest service adds that multiple structures are being threatened, however, no evacuation orders are in place.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. For the latest evacuation information, click here.

