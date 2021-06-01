Home
173rd Fighter Wing honors fallen with Memorial Day flyovers

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. —The men and women at Kingsley Field, are honoring fallen service members this Memorial Day.

Multiple F-15 fighter jets, flew over select communities in southern Oregon earlier Monday.

Oregon’s 173rd Fighter Wing, based in Klamath Falls, conducted the flyovers. It’s a special honor for the 173rd fighter wing.

“I think by doing the flyover it reminds people that it’s more than just a bbq or a camping trip, it’s something special,” said Jennifer Shirar with the 173rd Fighter Wing.

You may have seen the flyovers, if you were in Klamath Falls, Grants Pass, Eagle Point, Brookings, or Roseburg.

