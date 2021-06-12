Home
Full containment expected Saturday for 21 acre fire in Klamath Co.

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — Full containment is expected Saturday for a 21-acre fire in the Fremont Winema National Forest.

As of Friday evening, the Spring Fire is 50% contained, burning about 3-miles south of milepost 9 on Sprague River Highway.

The fire was reported Thursday around 7 p.m. Firefighters say the rain today has helped significantly. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

