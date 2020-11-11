Girl Scouts host virtual STEM event

SOUTHERN OREGON,— The Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington are hosting it’s first ever virtual STEMapalooza event.
The goal is to connect girls with female professionals in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.
The 2 day long virtual event will feature a series of live webinars this weekend.
Girls have the opportunity to pick and choose between pre-recorded or self guided activities.
Topics range from exploring the bottom of the sea floor, to women in agriculture and construction, to technology and atmospheric science.
According to the STEM Program Specialist,” There’s so much that this event offers in so many different types of stem fields that there is an opportunity for every girl there.”
Registration is $7.50 and includes a stem patch and activity guide that acts as an access pass to all the webinars.
Registration is open to all girls in grades K through 12 and closes November 12th.
To sign up please visit https://www.girlscoutsosw.org/en/our-council/news/2020/stemapalooza.html.