Gov. Brown 2 week pause to start 11/11

The governors new mandates effect a handful of Oregon counties, but Jackson is the only one in Southern Oregon.
“We’re slow now, we will probably be slower the next two weeks,” said Kusnerik.
Jim Kusnerik, owner of Superior Athletic Club, says his smaller locations won’t see much of a change.
“At our two smaller clubs, we’re not going to have any issues reaching 50 people max.”
But he said his main 2-story facility in Medford has more than enough room to hold over 50 at a time, and says the state has told him it can have more capacity.
“50 people in a 50,000 square foot facility where they’re all spread out is not the same as 50 people in a 5,000 or 10,000 square foot facility where they’re all working together.”
Large restaurants can’t have more than 50 people, including employees.
Alex Amarotico, owner of Common Block Brewery, says the two week pause is a small price to pay.
He says his restaurant is all for trying new things and is adding a canopy to encourage more outdoor seating in the coming months.
The Medford Library says the governor’s announcement is just a reinforcement of it’s own virus control plan.
“We’re not going to be allowing people to come in and browse for materials, it will be front door service pickup,” said Claudine Taillac, manager of the Medford branch.
Taillac believes the hardest transition of the pandemic is behind the organization.
“At the beginning it was really hard because it was all new territory for everyone how to plan for these situations now its gotten a lot easier.”
Churches and other places of worship are not included in the two week pause.
