GP Active Club accepting donations for 11th Annual Christmas for Kids program

Mariah Mills
Posted by by Mariah Mills November 16, 2021 2 Min Read
Last Updated:November 16, 2021

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Grants Pass Active Club’s 11th annual ‘Christmas for Kids’ program is already underway.

The program provides kids and families from the Grants Pass and Three Rivers School Districts with Christmas gifts, food, and stockings.

The chairman of the ‘Christmas for Kids’ program, Charlie Simons, says books and blankets are also given to the families.

He says the GP Active Club is able to serve around 50 families and 160 different kids through the program each year. After a record-breaking year in donations last year, Simons hopes the same for 2021.

“I think the community certainly has the heart to help us contribute, but there was a special outpouring last year because I think people really appreciated the situation that we were all in,” he said.

For more information, or to make a donation, visit boatnik.com. You can also learn more on their Facebook page if you click here.

