ODOT looking for maintenance workers, snowplow drivers ahead of winter season

OREGON — As winter weather approaches, the Oregon Department of Transportation is hoping to hire some people to help keep roads clear and safe.

ODOT spokesperson, Matt Noble, says a worker shortage is happening for the department across the state.

He says it’s having trouble recruiting maintenance workers and snowplow drivers in particular.

167 maintenance positions are open, in comparison to 86 at this time last year. Despite this, Noble says the department isn’t concerned that it will be able to keep local highways open in the winter.

ODOT says it has over 1,000 snowplow drivers right now.

“We’re confident that we can make our strategy work with the folks that we have now and we’re confident in our recruiting process,” said Noble.

Noble also says over 100 snowplow driver positions are open statewide.

If you’re interested in checking out job opportunities with ODOT, for seasonal or full-time positions, visit myworkdayjobs.com. Noble says a filter on the left-hand side of the website will lead people to job postings by ODOT.