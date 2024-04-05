Grand jury charges Medford man with selling explosives

MEDFORD, Ore. — A federal grand jury charged a Medford man Thursday with illegally possessing and selling explosives.

According to court documents, in March 2024 the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement Team or MADGE notified special agents of 56-year-old Wesley Allen Armstrong’s alleged possession of and desire to sell explosives.

Later that month, Armstrong was arrested after selling cast explosives, non-electric shock tube detonators, and fentanyl.

Armstrong faces several charges including Distributing Explosives, Possession with Intent to Distribute, Distributing Fentanyl, and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime.

