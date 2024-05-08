Grants Pass Man upset after belongings stolen from Planet Fitness

GRANTS PASS, Ore.- A man is upset after his belongings were stolen from a Planet Fitness in Grants Pass.

Nathan Pietsch says he’s been a member of the Grants Pass Planet Fitness for about four years.

Towards the end of March, Pietsch says his Planet Fitness Locker, along with others, was broken into.

He says his wallet and phone were taken, resulting in about $2k in stolen property.

Pietsch says he’s really upset that Planet Fitness isn’t taking accountability for letting one of the alleged thieves, who he says didn’t have a day pass, in.

“They let these two suspects in the gym,” Pietsch said, “We have a right to work out in a safe environment and it’s up to the front desk staff to control who comes into the gym and who does not come in and who sends them away.”

Pietsch says the suspects have not been arrested yet, but police have been working with him on his case.

NBC5 reached out to Planet Fitness for a comment, which is yet to be sent out.

