Reports: Burgerville expanding, could be coming to Medford

VANCOUVER, Wash. – Popular Vancouver-based fast food chain, Burgerville has plans to expand and Southern Oregon could be the next spot for a new restaurant.

A new partnership is being forged between Ed Casey, CEO of Burgerville and Joth Ricci, former CEO of Dutch Bros. Together they have planned what they’re calling a multi-year strategy of growth to spread across the Pacific Northwest.

Burgerville currently has 39 locations in Oregon and Washington, largely concentrated in the Portland Metro area, with another 10 locations planned over the next year.

Many outlets are now reporting that Casey intends Burgerville to span from Medford to Seattle, and possibly even into Idaho.

Burgerville is known for using fresh and local ingredients from Tillamook products to Facerock Creamery Cheese.

