Grants Pass middle schooler advocates for LGBTQ+ students

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Grants Pass 8th grader is taking a stand against two educators who made a video against LGBTQ+ legislation. There’s now a petition asking the school to fire those educators.

North Middle School’s Stephanie Eminowicz started a silent protest, putting up posters and wearing apparel showing her opinion.

The stand is against two North Middle School educators, Assistant Principal Rachel Damiano and 7th-grade teacher Katie Medart started the ‘I Resolve‘ movement and want anatomical bathrooms.

She said the educator’s stand on LGBTQ+ policies is transphobic and hasn’t been addressed by the school.

“I’m supporting [transgender kids]. I think that when I have people tell me that and just tell me that they’re grateful for what I’m doing. It really helps make up for some of the damage from all the hate,” said Eminowicz.

She’s created an online petition asking Grants Pass District 7 to fire the duo. She said the comments made by those educators have not just hurt the trans population in the school, but the rest of the pride community and allies.

Eminowicz isn’t the only one angered by ‘I Resolve,’ Southern Oregon Health Equity, also known as SO-Health E is also creating a movement supporting transgender students in Grants Pass called ‘I Affirm‘.

“Are you going to be inclusive or are we going to push people away? I always stress for inclusion. The more inclusive we are the better people experience society and it’s always worked to be positive,” said Stick Crosby from SO-Health E.

