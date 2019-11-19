Home
Grants Pass retirement homes receive holiday cards through Operation Joy

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — With the holidays just around the corner, Operation Joy is in full swing.

The Grants Pass and Josephine County Chamber of Commerce is collecting Christmas cards from the community to deliver to assisted living facilities in the area. Every year, the chamber receives hundreds of cards from schools, churches and other organizations.

“We have lots of retirement homes in our community and we want them to feel a part of our community. We know lots of them might not get Christmas cards,” Josie Molloy, CEO of Grants Pass and Josephine County Chamber of Commerce, said.

You can also donate blank cards. Christmas cards will be accepted at the chamber of commerce until Dec. 13. Chamber of Commerce staff will take them to four different retirement homes in Grants Pass the next week.

