Grants Pass to try again with public safety levy in May

GRANTS PASS, Ore –A ballot measure to keep police and fire funding steady in Grants Pass, was rejected by voters in November.
Now, the city says it will try again in May.
Since November, City Council has been discussing next steps for the Public Safety Levy.
November’s rejected levy, was set at $1.89, per $1,000 of assessed property value.
Now, the city says it will move forward, with a more inexpensive option, at $1.79.
“Council believes that 1.79 being brought forward to the voters is the right move now, and one of those reasons is that we’ve had 1.79 for over a decade and voters have been approving that levy at
that rate,” says Aaron Cubic, Grants Pass City Manager.
The City of Grants Pass, says the levy represents about 25% of public safety’s budget.
If it doesn’t pass, some police and fire staff could be laid off, and emergency response times, may become slower.
