Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in JoCo.

GRANTS PASS, Ore. –For the third weekend in a row, AllCare Health is offering free COVID-19 testing.

All you have to do, is register in advance.

The tests will be from 9 to 1 Saturday, in the AllCare parking lot on 7th Street in Grants Pass.

No insurance is needed, but pre-registration allows you to select a time slot, for the drive-thru testing.

Results are delivered within 3 to 5 business days, through email.

“Many of these people maybe don’t want to get tested, or they don’t want to have to go to the doctors, or they work during the week, so just making it free and accessible means that more people are going to be able to be tested,” says Kristina Espinosa, with AllCare.

 Click here for more information.

