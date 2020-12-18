Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in JoCo.

GRANTS PASS, Ore. –For the third weekend in a row, AllCare Health is offering free COVID-19 testing.
All you have to do, is register in advance.
The tests will be from 9 to 1 Saturday, in the AllCare parking lot on 7th Street in Grants Pass.
No insurance is needed, but pre-registration allows you to select a time slot, for the drive-thru testing.
Results are delivered within 3 to 5 business days, through email.
“Many of these people maybe don’t want to get tested, or they don’t want to have to go to the doctors, or they work during the week, so just making it free and accessible means that more people are going to be able to be tested,” says Kristina Espinosa, with AllCare.
Click here for more information.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.