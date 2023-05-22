‘Gravel bar camping’ along the Rogue River arrives just in time for Boatnik

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – There’s a special week-long opportunity to camp alongside the Rogue River, just in time for Boatnik too.

From Tuesday, May 23 through the following Tuesday, gravel bar camping is open at Griffin County Park along the river northwest of Grants Pass. You can choose to park your RV on the riverbank or put up a tent—perfect for Memorial Day weekend and watching the boat races.

Camping is first-come, first-serve and you must check in with a park host before setting up.

Prices run $20 for tent or RV camping per night.

However, don’t forget: the river remains very cold and very swift. So if you plan on going, use caution and don’t forget a life jacket.

