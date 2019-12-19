Hundreds of new shoes donated to students at Howard Elementary

Medford, Ore — Hundreds of students skipped out of class today in a new pair of shoes.
Over 500 pairs of shoes were donated to students at Howard Elementary courtesy of the Compassion Highway Project, Starbucks and All-Natural Pest Control.
Howard’s principal says many of the families in the school are in need, so the donations go a long way toward brightening up the holidays for students.
“We try to provide shoes and clothes for our students all year long so this provides it all at once for our students,” said Principal Jennifer Snow.
The Compassion Highway Project says they try to select students in need at a new school each year.
NBC5 Meteorologist.
Matt earned a Meteorology Certificate from Mississippi State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.
In addition to being passionate about news and weather, Matt loves his Oregon Ducks, the outdoors, craft beer and time with his dogs.