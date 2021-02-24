Ice fishing jamboree coming to southern Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. —An Ashland artist is channeling his passion for the outdoors while giving back to the community at the same time.
Christian Fischer grew up fishing with his grandparents in Wisconsin.
But when Fischer’s grandmother passed away, he decided to create a foundation in her memory to provide kids with free fishing gear.
Now, Fischer says he’s organizing southern Oregon’s very first ice fishing jamboree.
Participants can win prizes ranging from ice shacks to underwater fish cameras, to poles, tackle, and more.
“I just kinda figured that since the mountain lakes in Oregon freeze for a small amount of time in the year, why not throw down an ice fishing jamboree and really create a foundation around my grandparents,” says Fischer.
The ice fishing jamboree is on March 6th at Lake of the Woods.
He’s still in the planning phase and will soon post more information on Facebook.
Using funds from this event, Fischer says he will be able to get his youth foundation off the ground.
We’ll provide a link here when it becomes available.
Fischer says he hopes to take the jamboree to other parts of Oregon in the future.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.