If you plan to hike the Table Rocks, use the bathroom before you go

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — As the government shutdown continues, one of the most popular hiking spots in Jackson County is going unmaintained.
The Table Rocks are on Bureau of Land Management land, so their facilities aren’t being cleaned or monitored.
Trash is piling up, restrooms have no toilet paper, there’s what we think was dirt on the floor, and we won’t tell you what we found on the toilets.
There are signs warning hikers that the site won’t have regular cleaning service until the government reopens.
So if you plan on visiting the federally-owned land before then, you will likely want to go before you go.