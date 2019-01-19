Jayme Closs’ school prepares for her return

BARRON COUNTY, Wisc. (NBCNC) – The school that Jayme Closs attended is still in shock knowing that she has been found safe.
Superintendent Diane Tremblay said while preparations are underway for Jayme’s potential return, the district is also continuing to provide services for students and staff.
While in the midst of celebrating the homecoming of Closs, the Barron School District says students and staff are still dealing with the trauma of her kidnapping.
“That fear is still real,” Barron School District Superintendent Diane Tremblay explained. “Absolutely, absolutely we need to figure out how to convince our students that they’re safe because that’s our job to keep them safe and it’s always been our job to keep them safe.”
The day after Jayme was found the school district says it brought in therapy dogs from Wausau and also had additional teachers from area school districts come in to relieve staff. The district says it’s working to continue those efforts by working with the DOJ “work towards a goal of resiliency.”
Tremblay said, “The goals of that support will essentially be to develop that resiliency for our staff and our students and our community as well as to learn how to feel safe again because that’s real, that’s real.”
As the school gathers resources to help students and staff the district is also preparing for the possibility of Jayme’s return. Tremblay said, “We have no idea what the wishes of the family are yet but we’re going to prepare for a little bit of everything just so we’re not scratching our head when we do get that phone call because we want to be there and we want to give her the best of everything.”
No matter how long it takes, Jayme’s friends and classmates will be ready to welcome back the resilient teen whenever she’s ready.
“She took control,” Tremblay said. “She got herself home and that is just never going to not be anything other than extraordinary.”