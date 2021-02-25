Home
Jackson Co. Commissioners get public input on COVID-19 restrictions

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Jackson County Commissioners got some public input on the state’s COVID-19 restrictions Thursday morning.

Commissioners held a public hearing on the Oregon Health Authority’s Sector Risk Level Guidance Chart, virtually.

They asked for feedback on the restrictions set in place by the state on things like social and at-home gathering size, indoor and outdoor dining, gyms, stores and churches, among others.

One of the public speakers was former Jackson County Public Health Officer and Commissioner, Dr. David Gilmour.

“We all want to have restrictions lifted,” Gilmour said, “but if we do it too quickly, we’ll be in trouble.”

There were only a handful of comments at Thursday’s hearing, almost all of them, were in favor of following the state guidelines.

