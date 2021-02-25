Third annual Black Youth Leadership Summit kicks off

ASHLAND, Ore. — The third annual Black Youth Leadership Summit was held Thursday, virtually.
The workshop is hosted by Southern Oregon University, Ashland and Medford School Districts.
Organizers said it’s to empower all students, especially students of color.
Ashland’s first Black City Councilor, Gina DuQuenne, was one of the summit’s speakers. She said she wants to let Black students know who they are and their history.
“These young people, they are our ancestor’s wildest dreams,” she said, “so the possibilities are endless.”
DuQuenne also said she wants students to know how far they’ve come, and how far they can go.
Previously only middle and high school students could participate, but this year, elementary school kids got to join.
