Jackson Co. Parks will soon be managing Joseph H. Stewart Park

JACKSON CO., Ore. — After 4 months of discussions, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has decided Jackson County Parks will help manage Joseph H. Stewart State Recreation Area.

Jackson County Parks program manager, Steve Lambert, says the county will take over on April 1st. The county will manage the day-use area, campground and Lost Creek Lake Marina for the next 2 years.

After the first 2 years, the Oregon Parks and Rec. Department says the county has the option to re-new the agreement for an additional 3 years.

“All of the fees collected at Stewart, just like our other facilities in the system, will be retained within the Jackson County Parks fund so that we can re-invest those into the county parks and hopefully do some improvements and pay for operations,” said Lambert.

Lambert says people should be able to make camping reservations by mid-March.

He says the marina should be up and running by mid-April.

