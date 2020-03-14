Jackson County Court limiting in-person court appearances

Oregon’s County Courthouses are considering major changes amidst the pandemic.
Jackson County Court says it’s trying to limit in-person court appearances. It’s encouraging people to appear in court either via phone or video call.
It is also postponing all non-essential jury trials, which means if you are not in custody, your court date may be moved.
However Judge Lorenzo Mejia says the courts have a civic duty and Oregonians have a right to a speedy trial, even during a pandemic.
“We have important business to do we’re going to try and delay the non-essential stuff as long as we can. And those we cannot delay we’re going to try and make an effort to people telephonically or by video,” Judge Mejia said.
If potential jurors are sick, they’re asked to contact the court.
Judge Mejia says these procedures could change, depending on how the next few weeks play out.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]