Jackson County Court limiting in-person court appearances

Oregon’s County Courthouses are considering major changes amidst the pandemic.

Jackson County Court says it’s trying to limit in-person court appearances. It’s encouraging people to appear in court either via phone or video call.

It is also postponing all non-essential jury trials, which means if you are not in custody, your court date may be moved.

However Judge Lorenzo Mejia says the courts have a civic duty and Oregonians have a right to a speedy trial, even during a pandemic.

“We have important business to do we’re going to try and delay the non-essential stuff as long as we can. And those we cannot delay we’re going to try and make an effort to people telephonically or by video,” Judge Mejia said.

If potential jurors are sick, they’re asked to contact the court.

Judge Mejia says these procedures could change, depending on how the next few weeks play out.

