Jackson County Expo gears up for the first Bacon and Barrels event

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — If you like bacon and booze, a brand new event at the Jackson County Expo will showcase both.
The first-ever Bacon and Barrels event will include a make your own Bloody Mary bar, bacon tasting and a competition between bartenders to see who’s the best.
You can even join in on the bacon competition with a team of your own if interested.
“These bacon teams come from all walks of life this could be your backyard barbecue, ‘internal I wanna be a chef from my own kitchen’ to some of our five star restaurants,” said the director of Jackson County Expo, Helen Funk.
The 21 and up event begins Friday, January 24th and wraps up the 25th.
It is offered in three sessions.
People can purchase an individual taster ticket for $40 or a $10 wingman ticket which gets you spirit samples, but bacon is bought separately.
For tickets, or to enter the competition – head to attheexpo.com.
