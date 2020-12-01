Jackson County Expo’s Holiday Bazaar part 2 is going virtual

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Part 2 of the Jackson County Expo’s annual Holiday Bazaar was canceled but seasonal shoppers have no fear! The event is still happening online.
The event’s second part scheduled for this coming weekend was canceled due to the governor’s COVID-19 orders.
Instead, 60 local businesses from the Rogue Valley to Siskiyou County will be selling their products online.
The expo says there will be 30 new vendors along with others that were at part one of the event.
“We’re starting to really worry about what’s happening in our county, and our governor is saying the same about the state and as your Jackson County Expo I don’t want to do something that’s not wise. That doesn’t mean we don’t want to support our vendors, so we are going virtual,” said Expo Director, Helen Funk.
Funk says the website will be up and running later this week.
If you’re interested in shopping at the online event, visit attheexpo.com.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.